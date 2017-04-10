The moment Indian news reporter learns of husband's death while reporting on car accident

Learning the news of a loved one's death is a moment that stays with someone forever.

Never did this news anchor think that she would learn of her husband's death as she delivered the news of his car-crash during a live breaking news report.

Supreet Kaur, who reads the news for India's IBC24, somehow managed to keep her composure as she read out details.

Although the victims of the accident were not identified at the time, she was able to piece the details together to realise that one of the three men killed was her husband.

She eventually did break down but waited until she had finished the entire newshour segment.

The couple got married last year and have a young daughter.