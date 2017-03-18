The moment Donald Trump apparently snubs a handshake with Angela Merkel is next level awkward

There doesn’t seem to be much love lost between Donald Trump and Angela Merkel, particularly considering the US president frequently criticised the German chancellor during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the pair have managed to build many bridges, reading between the lines.

Hmm – we’re no body language experts, but that looks to us very much like Trump just ignored Merkel’s request for a handshake. Seeing as this was Merkel’s first visit to the White House under the new regime, the awkwardness of it all is seriously making us cringe.

Perhaps our favourite bit is the look on Merkel’s face when she realises she’s been rinsed by Trump. But hey – we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt, maybe he didn’t hear her?

However, don’t worry too much, because they managed to get a handshake in following their joint news conference in the East Room.

(Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Phew – nailed it.