The lights went out at the Statue of Liberty for several hours and boy did everyone read a lot into it

People on Twitter love a getting a bit deep about stuff, and when Lady Liberty didn’t shine so brightly for several hours on Tuesday night, the symbolism wasn’t lost on anyone.

The famous Statue of Liberty was dark except for the crown and torch after what a spokesman calls an “unplanned outage”.

Statue of Liberty is dark. No one's quite sure why yet pic.twitter.com/HyIMGzTKGh — Brendan McHugh (@McHugh) March 8, 2017

The Statue of Liberty has gone dark and it is the most hauntingly beautiful thing I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/ulTs7XLDoZ — chrstphr (@LasagnaEveryDay) March 8, 2017

Although the lights returned shortly before midnight, the conversation on Twitter was flowing – people were busy sharing their theories on why the lights went out, before the real reason was revealed.

For what it's worth, if someone cut the power to the statue of liberty as a protest of immigration policy, that would be just stunning. — David Solimini (@CommsDirector) March 8, 2017

CNN has just reported that the Statue of Liberty has gone dark tonight.



Power failure or social commentary? 🤔 — Raymond Braun (@raymondbraun) March 8, 2017

Much of the conversation revolved around the fact that perhaps it was done deliberately for Wednesday’s “A Day Without Women” protest of inequality.

Is it accurate that the Statue of Liberty is dark for #daywithoutwomen? Or is it for another reason? — A dot BRRRR (@ElementalAmber) March 8, 2017

Lady Liberty got the memo. On 3/8, we strike! #DayWithoutAWoman #StatueOfLiberty (Anyone know who this amazing artist is? Pls let us know!) pic.twitter.com/AGaHvk3gOj — Women's March (@womensmarch) March 8, 2017

Wow! The Statue Of Liberty is dark tonight. Looks like someone is getting an early start to #ADayWithoutAWoman. 🇺🇸❤️ #ImWithHer @womensmarch pic.twitter.com/odLbMHFFvS — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 8, 2017

And Lady Liberty seemed to get a fair load of praise for the outage.

I'm not going to strike tomorrow cause the library needs to be open, BUT I'm excited to see the statue of liberty getting in on the action 😂 — dolly (@loather) March 8, 2017

i can reliably report that the lights at the statue of liberty are out because she has standards — tom mckay ಠ_ಠ (@thetomzone) March 8, 2017

But National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis says the outage probably was related to a project for a new emergency backup generator.

He says the official cause will be determined on Wednesday when crews return to work on the project, “part of our last remaining Hurricane Sandy recovery projects.”

Mind you, that still didn’t stop people on social media with the symbolism…

Apparently the Statue of Liberty lights went out due to a power failure. But I would argue women are also protesting due to a power failure. — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 8, 2017

May have been unplanned, but if the Statue of Liberty going dark is not a symbol of where our country is headed, I don't know what is. — Johnsen Del Rosario (@johnsentweets) March 8, 2017