The lights went out at the Statue of Liberty for several hours and boy did everyone read a lot into it

People on Twitter love a getting a bit deep about stuff, and when Lady Liberty didn’t shine so brightly for several hours on Tuesday night, the symbolism wasn’t lost on anyone.

The famous Statue of Liberty was dark except for the crown and torch after what a spokesman calls an “unplanned outage”.

Although the lights returned shortly before midnight, the conversation on Twitter was flowing – people were busy sharing their theories on why the lights went out, before the real reason was revealed.

Much of the conversation revolved around the fact that perhaps it was done deliberately for Wednesday’s “A Day Without Women” protest of inequality.

And Lady Liberty seemed to get a fair load of praise for the outage.

But National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis says the outage probably was related to a project for a new emergency backup generator.

He says the official cause will be determined on Wednesday when crews return to work on the project, “part of our last remaining Hurricane Sandy recovery projects.”

Mind you, that still didn’t stop people on social media with the symbolism…
KEYWORDS: a day without women, Donald Trump, New York City, Protests, Statue of Liberty

 

