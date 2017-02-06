The latest Trump parody account casts him as a medieval king called Donaeld The Unready

You may have thought you’d seen enough Donald Trump parody to last a lifetime, but check out Donaeld The Unready.

The latest account to hit Twitter reimagines the president as a medieval king, ruling with an iron fist and the slogan: “Make Mercia great again!”

Here are some examples…

Why Alfred "the Great"? Nothing great about hiding in a swamp. Coward and bad king. Tried to make a deal with the Danes, bad business! Sad. — Donaeld The Unready (@donaeldunready) February 6, 2017

Nobody knows how many illegal Danes, Jutes, Britons, Geats, Norsemen and Frisians are in Mercia. BAD NEWS! Could all be bad guys. Very bad! — Donaeld The Unready (@donaeldunready) February 6, 2017

Mainstream Bards saying my bard made up news of Beowulf. Wake up people! Grendal was threat to Mercia and many like him still out there! — Donaeld The Unready (@donaeldunready) February 5, 2017

Who did fake chronicler Gildas pay off get be called "Wise"? We should know. Some bad lies coming out about Mercia. Sad. — Donaeld The Unready (@donaeldunready) February 6, 2017

Lotta respect for Erik Bloodtooth. Strong leader, makes decisions AND his people respect him. Some Mercians could learn a lot. — Donaeld The Unready (@donaeldunready) February 6, 2017

The account’s bio reads: “The best early medieval King out there. I’m just great. I’m the bretwalda. The bestwalda. I’ve got great swords, everyone says so. Make Mercia Great Again.”

And Twitter is loving it.

So, everyone needs to follow @donaeldunready right now. Making Mercia Great Again, one tweet at a time... #ff — Emily Wright (@VitaEmilia) February 4, 2017

I'm with @aethelflaed - talk of messengers is all a SCREEN OF SMOKE for @donaeldunready to bring back the ducking stool https://t.co/u1mUrxYrPg — Linda Moore (@WilyMouse) February 6, 2017

Donaeld The Unready, consider yourself followed.