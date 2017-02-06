The latest Trump parody account casts him as a medieval king called Donaeld The Unready

Back to Trump presidency Discover Home

You may have thought you’d seen enough Donald Trump parody to last a lifetime, but check out Donaeld The Unready.

The latest account to hit Twitter reimagines the president as a medieval king, ruling with an iron fist and the slogan: “Make Mercia great again!”

Here are some examples…

The account’s bio reads: “The best early medieval King out there. I’m just great. I’m the bretwalda. The bestwalda. I’ve got great swords, everyone says so. Make Mercia Great Again.”

And Twitter is loving it.

Donaeld The Unready, consider yourself followed.
KEYWORDS: Donald Trump

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover