The latest big Donald Trump controversy: Does he or does he not own a bathrobe?

Of all the battles Donald Trump could be fighting, the president’s team has chosen to hit back against reports that he owns a bathrobe.

A New York Times article sparked the debate after suggesting the president spends his vacant hours “watching television in his bathrobe” in the White House, prompting press secretary Sean Spicer to refute the claims.

According to Spicer, the president doesn’t even own a bathrobe and “definitely doesn’t wear one”. Of all the claims to argue, Trump’s team decided the bathrobe debate was worthy of a response.

Not everyone was convinced by Spicer’s rebuttal however, and web sleuths scoured the internet for proof that the president does in fact own a bathrobe. Observe.

Let’s not forget Trump owns a number of hotels which provides guests with own-branded luxuries, including a bathrobe, so it would only make sense that the president were to own one.

The bathrobe, many argued, is a wardrobe staple and some people questioned why Trump didn’t wear his with pride. You embrace that bathrobe, Trump.

Though some were wondering how Spicer became so familiar with the president’s wardrobe.

It has to be said, despite the buzz, many aren’t too impressed with the debate. There has to be bigger fish to fry, right?
