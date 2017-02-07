The latest big Donald Trump controversy: Does he or does he not own a bathrobe?

Of all the battles Donald Trump could be fighting, the president’s team has chosen to hit back against reports that he owns a bathrobe.

A New York Times article sparked the debate after suggesting the president spends his vacant hours “watching television in his bathrobe” in the White House, prompting press secretary Sean Spicer to refute the claims.

According to Spicer, the president doesn’t even own a bathrobe and “definitely doesn’t wear one”. Of all the claims to argue, Trump’s team decided the bathrobe debate was worthy of a response.

Not everyone was convinced by Spicer’s rebuttal however, and web sleuths scoured the internet for proof that the president does in fact own a bathrobe. Observe.

Sean Spicer: "I don't think the president owns a bathrobe."



Anyone with internet access: pic.twitter.com/SNZBoG0Zcn — Casey Clemmons (@Casey_Clemmons) February 6, 2017

Donald Trump would never wear a bathrobe. pic.twitter.com/uGo1unhwE6 — John Aravosis (@aravosis) February 7, 2017

Let’s not forget Trump owns a number of hotels which provides guests with own-branded luxuries, including a bathrobe, so it would only make sense that the president were to own one.

"I don't think the President wears a bathrobe, and definitely doesn't own one."



Definitely? Trump owns hotels. Hotels, with bathrobes. — Alexandra Matthiesen (@AMatthiesen) February 7, 2017

.@seanspicer Trump has hotels. Each room has a bathrobe. There's probably a warehouse full of bathrobes. He definitely has a bathrobe. — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) February 6, 2017

The bathrobe, many argued, is a wardrobe staple and some people questioned why Trump didn’t wear his with pride. You embrace that bathrobe, Trump.

Who doesn't own a bathrobe? I mean even if you don't wear one around, doesn't everyone just sort of *have* one? — SaucissonSec (@saucissonsec) February 7, 2017

Hey Mr.@realDonaldTrump what's wrong with wearing a #bathrobe ? It's a helluva lot better than NOT wearing one! @donlemon — Birgit Devi Apitius (@BApitius) February 7, 2017

Why would they dispute Trump owning a bathrobe? What’s wrong with being in a bathrobe at night puttering around your on damned house? — Sad Trombone Sound (@Johngcole) February 7, 2017

Though some were wondering how Spicer became so familiar with the president’s wardrobe.

How does Sean Spicer know that Trump doesn't own a bathrobe? Makes ya think — Robin (@caulkthewagon) February 6, 2017

Isn't the real question "How the hell does Spicer know Trump doesn't have a bathrobe?" — Center Farms (@centerfarms) February 7, 2017

It has to be said, despite the buzz, many aren’t too impressed with the debate. There has to be bigger fish to fry, right?

We're talking about 1 line in one reported story. Did nothing else happen today to cause so many tweets questioning if Trump has a bathrobe? — Ruth Ann (@Fairy_Gmother) February 6, 2017