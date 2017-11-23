The Late Late Toy Show trailer is here

The countdown to the Christmas season is officially on as the trailer for this year’s Late Late Toy Show debuts on RTÉ One tonight but you can watch it here first, writes Anna O'Donoghue.

This year’s trailer goes for a more traditional Christmas feel - unlike last year’s Jungle Book theme - taking inspiration from the classic children’s story The Nutcracker.

A young girl settles down to sleep with a festive snow globe at her bedside. As she sleeps, the snow globe comes to life with a toy soldier, in the form of Ryan Tubridy.

How fun does that snowglobe look?

The promo will air in rotation across RTÉ television over the coming days as the excitement builds for this year’s Late Late Toy Show on Friday, December 1 on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.

Fans will also get an insight into how the programme is put together in a three-part documentary series, The Late Late Toy Show Unwrapped, starting on Wednesday, November 29 on RTÉ One at 7pm.