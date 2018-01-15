The lads on Dancing With The Stars wore camouflage and SO MANY jokes followed
15/01/2018
It was ladies’ night on RTÉ’s Dancing With the Stars last night - but it was the boys’ costumes that stole the show.
The boys showing us they're not afraid of a bit of hard work! See you next week! #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/u2oz2YrCam— RTE One (@RTEOne) January 14, 2018
After the ladies made their dancefloor debuts, the male contestants came together for a group performance and their army-themed clothes had everyone talking.
Irish Defence Forces deny standards are slipping in candid interview with @RTE2fm's @NickyByrne #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/Hx8AA9zhJE— Eamon Lowe (@EamonLowe) January 14, 2018
Really sad to see Nicky Byrne sitting there talking to himself. Hope he's ok. 🕺🏼💃🏻#DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/vDDZYJRXNr— baz brock (@Bazzyb85) January 14, 2018
“ Soldier Boys “... I hope we will get the weather @MartyM_RTE is expecting with the attire @DWTSIRL @RTEOne @RM_Heffernan @Dwtsireireland @ShinawilTV #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/RlN9IDqBjv— Aidan O Mahony (@GmailMahony) January 14, 2018
@Tomas_OLeary doing his best Ben Stiller impression tonight! #tropicthunder #DWTSIrl #DancingWiththeStars @toldandco #doppelganger @Munsterrugby pic.twitter.com/7A7yv1Gwmt— Cían (@ThisIsCian) January 14, 2018
Earlier in the night, the ladies wowed the judges with their performances.
Former All-Ireland winning Cork camogie captain Anna Geary opened proceedings with a red hurley - the prop, not the singer. Geary danced the tango to David Bowie’s ‘Rebel Rebel’ in her county’s colours.
She racked up a score of 21 points from the judges.
"You have the attitude of a competitor perhaps even a champion," said judge Darren Bennett
Thank you to everyone for your support last night. I am overwhelmed by the positive vibes. Had a great teacher @kai_widdrington !!! Now we have to draw a line under Tango and move on!! Next Sunday’s dance is a WHOLE NEW BALL GAME!!! Maybe I’ll be allowed smile in the next dance ☺️ Plenty of hard graft ahead this week... let’s go to work!!! 💖💃🏼 #dancingwiththestars #TeamKAnna #sliothar2glitter #support #hardwork #sorefeet #greatbuzz #greatteacher #newmoves #newchallenge #embraceit #backtothedrawingboard #wegoagain
Alannah Beirne followed Geary with a waltz to Moon River. The late addition to the line-up scored 20 points.
"I absolutely loved it, 90 percent of the dance was from the ballroom guidebook,” said judge Brian Redmond.
Wow @AlannahBeirne #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/0TmTfont84— RTE One (@RTEOne) January 14, 2018
Broadcaster and Author Maïa Dunphy got the lowest of the night with just 13 points.
The judges felt her Cha Cha to ‘Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself’ was too much too soon.
“I think it was daunting for Maia on her own but she made it through," said judge Loraine Barry.
Hint of Big Bird. 😂 #dwtsirl pic.twitter.com/qbPpgnBiUh— Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) January 15, 2018
Dragon’s Den businesswoman Norah Casey danced the foxtrot with dance partner Curtis Prichard, banking a score of 15 on the night.
"It was so flowing and so gorgeous, I really enjoyed it," said Barry.
"Flowing & gorgeous", a great start for @NorahCasey & @CurtisPritchard! #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/pAAR9hnTHB— RTE One (@RTEOne) January 14, 2018
Bodybuilder and fitness model Erin McGregor delivered a knockout routine with a sizzling salsa.
She finished on top of the ladies’ leaderboard with 23 points.
“This McGregor family has got some talent,” Bennett said.
Actress and comedian Deirdre O’Kane ended the ladies’ night with a jive to Imelda May’s ‘Mayhem’, getting a total of 18 points.
"Keep the legs out, keep them moving and you’ll keep me happy," Redmond said.
"A wonderful jive!", we're exhausted just watching you @DeirdreOKane1 & @johnednolan! #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/SAUIhi4m2v— RTE One (@RTEOne) January 14, 2018
Next week all 11 celebrities will take to the dancefloor ahead of the first elimination of the series.
