The Killers’ Mr Brightside being read by an Australian sports commentator is oddly enthralling

Have you ever wondered what The Killers’ Mr Brightside would sound like if it was read aloud like sports commentary?

Probably not, but a commentator for the Australian Football League (AFL) has done it anyway – and it is captivating.

.@GerardWhateley is ready to step in for @thekillers if they can't make the @AFL Grand Final. Watching him commentate 'Mr Brightside' is 💯 pic.twitter.com/o0hWWdhJPZ — Veronica and Lewis (@triplejvandl) September 28, 2017

Aussie rules commentator Gerard Whateley showing songs don’t have to be sung to be good there.

Whateley made the performance on Australian radio station Triple J – and the fans loved it.

How's the build up and crescendo!! 👏🎤🎸 https://t.co/50GBn6gePX — Gavin McKenzie (@gav_mck) September 28, 2017

What’s next for this budding musical star? Well, most probably he’ll be back to the day job.

Whateley’s performance was made in the build-up to Saturday’s AFL Grand Final – the biggest game in the Australian sport.

What a ride it's been for Richmond fans over the past 12 months. Can they take the final step on Saturday? #AFLGF pic.twitter.com/VcE86lSLoa — AFL (@AFL) September 28, 2017

This year Adelaide Crows face Richmond – the first time the Adelaide team have played in the AFL showpiece for 19 years.