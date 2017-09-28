The Killers’ Mr Brightside being read by an Australian sports commentator is oddly enthralling

Back to Discover Home

Have you ever wondered what The Killers’ Mr Brightside would sound like if it was read aloud like sports commentary?

Probably not, but a commentator for the Australian Football League (AFL) has done it anyway – and it is captivating.

Aussie rules commentator Gerard Whateley showing songs don’t have to be sung to be good there.

Whateley made the performance on Australian radio station Triple J – and the fans loved it.

What’s next for this budding musical star? Well, most probably he’ll be back to the day job.

Whateley’s performance was made in the build-up to Saturday’s AFL Grand Final – the biggest game in the Australian sport.

This year Adelaide Crows face Richmond – the first time the Adelaide team have played in the AFL showpiece for 19 years.

KEYWORDS: Viral, Killers, UK, AFL, Australian football, Mr Brightside, Sports commentary, The Killers, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover