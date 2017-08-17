The Irish version of Love Island is taking place on Inis Oírr this September

Were you one of those people sat on the couch night after night glued to Love Island and yearned to have a relationship such as Chris and Olivia or a bromance such as Chris and Kem?

Well, now you can! The Irish version of Love Island is here and will take place on the Aran Island of Inis Oírr.

Sorcas an Ghrá is a singles weekend with a difference.

Single buachaillí agus cailíní with a grá for Gaeilge and the craic will be in for a weekend fun activities such as speed dating, circus workshops, romantic walks under the stars, fire shows and tag rugby.

All in a bid to find you the Kem to your Amber or Chris to your Kem.

The event, which runs from Friday 15 - Sunday 17 September, will cost you €150 for the full weekend ticket.

Contact www.Feicim.com for more details.