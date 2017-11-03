The iPhone X is finally here ... 7 uses people have already found for Animojis
03/11/2017 - 18:46:56Back to Apple Discover Home
The iPhone X is finally here, released globally on Friday morning, and for tech-lovers lucky enough to get their hands on one there’s been one feature they’ve been sharing more than any other – Animojis.
The smartphone’s facial recognition technology can be used to unlock the phone and make payments via Apple Pay, but it’s these animated emojis – which track users’ facial movements – which have really captured the imagination.
Here are seven ways people have already taken advantage of the lovable characters.
1. Making a captivating rabbit-chicken duet
More Animoji Karaoke for you. pic.twitter.com/pxvxfCUTi2— Harry McCracken 🇺🇸 (@harrymccracken) November 2, 2017
2. Introducing their radio show
I can now spill the beans on what’s on @BTMontreal tomorrow morning! #iPhoneX #Animoji pic.twitter.com/B7Hs08Fb28— Elias Makos (@eliasmakos) November 2, 2017
3. Just being a chicken
“I’m a chicken” #iPhoneX pic.twitter.com/zIxu7gXuy4— Dan (@danbakes) November 2, 2017
4. Cliches
#Animoji #alien #takemetoyourleader #iPhoneX #iamstupid pic.twitter.com/pqvTizdqA9— shinji rickari morty (@stirlo) November 3, 2017
5. Covering apt hip hop
I have discovered the iPhone X's killer app. pic.twitter.com/6sqi9Gc6Tu— Campbell Simpson (@csimps0n) November 2, 2017
6. Fox karaoke
Here's hoping Animoji karaoke becomes a thing. pic.twitter.com/oR8PXkRbff— Harry McCracken 🇺🇸 (@harrymccracken) November 1, 2017
7. Begging for social media attention
Don’t want likes. Want RT. #AniMoji #IphoneXPreOrder #iphoneXlaunch #dontwantlikes #want #Rt #iPhoneX #fox pic.twitter.com/19v8IP21pL— stirlo.space (@stirlospace) November 3, 2017
An apt one to finish with – don’t expect these to be off your social media feeds anytime soon.
Join the conversation - comment here