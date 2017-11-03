The iPhone X is finally here ... 7 uses people have already found for Animojis

The iPhone X is finally here, released globally on Friday morning, and for tech-lovers lucky enough to get their hands on one there’s been one feature they’ve been sharing more than any other – Animojis.

The smartphone’s facial recognition technology can be used to unlock the phone and make payments via Apple Pay, but it’s these animated emojis – which track users’ facial movements – which have really captured the imagination.

Here are seven ways people have already taken advantage of the lovable characters.

1. Making a captivating rabbit-chicken duet

More Animoji Karaoke for you. pic.twitter.com/pxvxfCUTi2 — Harry McCracken 🇺🇸 (@harrymccracken) November 2, 2017

2. Introducing their radio show

3. Just being a chicken

4. Cliches

5. Covering apt hip hop

I have discovered the iPhone X's killer app. pic.twitter.com/6sqi9Gc6Tu — Campbell Simpson (@csimps0n) November 2, 2017

6. Fox karaoke

Here's hoping Animoji karaoke becomes a thing. pic.twitter.com/oR8PXkRbff — Harry McCracken 🇺🇸 (@harrymccracken) November 1, 2017

7. Begging for social media attention

An apt one to finish with – don’t expect these to be off your social media feeds anytime soon.