The internet wept as Obama gave Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Outgoing US President Barack Obama gave a tender tribute to a teary eyed Joe Biden as he awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

He said the honour was for Biden’s “faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and a lifetime of service that will endure through the generations.”

Obama, who called him the “best vice-president America has ever had,” added: “This also gives the internet one last chance to talk about our bromance”.

Biden, with emotion choking his voice, said: “Mr President, I’m indebted to you, I’m indebted to your friendship… as long as there’s breath in me I’ll be there for you… and I know it’s reciprocal.”

He also called Michelle Obama the “finest First Lady” to have ever held the position.

And, well, it was a bit much for everyone to take.

You can watch the touching address below.
