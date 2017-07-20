The internet is desperately trying to solve the mystery of how a rubber duck melted into a puddle

A picture of a duck which appears to have melted on a car dashboard has received over a million likes on Twitter in just 24 hours – and turned a bunch of people into detectives.

The image, posted by Japanese-speaking Twitter user @shiohitoshi, shows a poor unsuspecting green duck appearing to struggle in warm conditions.

An instant Twitter classic – it gets better the more you look at it.

However, a few people weren’t totally convinced by the post – embarking on some rather shrewd investigative work.

One thought there was a lack of continuity between the before-and-after images. Is that the same dashboard as the one in the first image?

Meanwhile, others went to even greater lengths, creating diagrams to try and work out if the dashboards matched in each of the images.

Nothing quite compares to the effort put in by this user though, who created their diagrams in three dimensions to illustrate exactly how the duck could have melted.

Imagine having your demise analysed so intensely – poor duck.

At least some less sceptical users merely tried to find meaning in the duck’s tragic fate.

This is a physical representation of how it feels to get turned down https://t.co/TqjdXDYTem — ham choi (@drew_ogn) July 19, 2017

me with any minor inconvenience https://t.co/aQjmC2AJy9 — Brandy (@blfrazierr) July 19, 2017

You can be sure this will be a meme that’s not going to go away any time soon…