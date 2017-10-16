The internet has officially made Teresa Mannion the patron saint of storms

As Storm Ophelia makes its track through our country and destroys everything in its path people are urged to stay indoors unless it's absolutely essential.

And as much as people have been listening to the advice of the emergency services and Met Eireann experts, there is really only one person everybody wants to hear from and that’s Teresa Mannion.

Storm Ophelia: Worsening weather conditions in Galway, people are told to stay indoors - @TeresaMannion reports pic.twitter.com/9qkBwfbeEM — RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 16, 2017

Stratch the cuppa tae, wolly socks and dressing gown, there's nothing that's make you feel safter than our very own patron saint of storms.

The office erupted in cheers when @TeresaMannion appeared on RTÉ. If there is one person to get us through #Ophelia, it's Teresa. pic.twitter.com/vLhq56UZ6e — Greg Murphy 🤓 (@TheGregMurphy) October 16, 2017

only teresa mannion can save us now — niamh mcginty (@niamh_1003) October 15, 2017

Don’t panic lads, Teresa Mannion RTE is on the case. She’s down in Salthill so I think we might need a follow up to last year #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/uV06gtzwYS — Laurie (@choiceIrregular) October 16, 2017

I can’t wait to see @TeresaMannion in full flight tomorrow #Ophelia — Paul Stenson (@PaulVStenson) October 15, 2017

TERESA MANNION ON THE TELLY NOW. GET READY FOR HER TO SAY THE THING — Not The RTÉ Guide (@YourRTEGuide) October 16, 2017