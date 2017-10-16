The internet has officially made Teresa Mannion the patron saint of storms

Back to Discover Home

As Storm Ophelia makes its track through our country and destroys everything in its path people are urged to stay indoors unless it's absolutely essential.

And as much as people have been listening to the advice of the emergency services and Met Eireann experts, there is really only one person everybody wants to hear from and that’s Teresa Mannion.

Stratch the cuppa tae, wolly socks and dressing gown, there's nothing that's make you feel safter than our very own patron saint of storms.

By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover