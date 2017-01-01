The Hollywood sign was altered to read something very different indeed…

The Hollywood sign in California was altered overnight, in what appears to be a prank.

The Os were replaced with Es, meaning the iconic landmark read "Hollyweed" for a time.

The sign has since been reinstated.

The LA Police Department said it is aware of the vandalism and investigations are underway.

The vandal, dressed in all black, was recorded by security cameras and could face a trespassing charge, said Sgt Robert Payan.

The person scaled a protective fence surrounding the sign above Griffith Park and then clambered up each giant letter to drape the coverings, Sgt Payan added.

Hikers and tourists in the hills spent the morning snapping photos of themselves in front of the altered sign before park rangers began removing the tarps.

"It's kind of cool being here at the moment," Bruce Quinn told KABC-TV.

"I thought we came to see the Hollywood sign, not the 'Hollyweed' sign. But hey it's OK with me."

While attention-grabbing, the prank was not exactly original. Forty-one years ago to the day - January 1, 1976 - a college student similarly altered the sign, using curtains to make it read "HOLLYWEED".