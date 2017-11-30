The hilarious Museum of Failure is opening in LA

You know all those badly thought out products that somehow made it to market before it became obvious they were never going to work? Now imagine them all collected together in one museum.

First displayed in Sweden, the Museum of Failure is made up of more than 100 of these fairly useless products and inventions, and now it’s going on tour, starting in Los Angeles.

Somehow people didn’t associate ready meals with toothpaste (Dr Samuel West/PA)

The exhibition at the A+D Architecture and Design Museum in LA’s Arts District, showcases artifacts from the 17th century all the way up to today. They include the catastrophe that was Bic For Her – pink pens targeted at women – and when Colgate tried to break into the frozen foods market with their own beef lasagne.

Because black and blue pens are for men, right? (Sofie Lindberg/PA)

Apple may be a multi-billion pound company but even they have the occasional disaster, like the Newton. It launched in the pre-iPhone and iPad era in 1993 as a pocket diary with touch screen and handwriting recognition. The problem was, the handwriting recognition was frustratingly slow and inaccurate – it received widespread criticism and was even mocked on The Simpsons. The software was improved in later editions, but the Newton’s reputation was already ruined. Steve Jobs got rid of it when he returned to Apple in 1997.

Before the iPad came the Newton MessagePad (Sophie Lindberg/PA)

Coca-Cola is another huge brand that’s had some failures. Its people spent two years developing a soda-coffee concoction called ‘BlaK’, in the hopes of tapping into the growing premium coffee market. It was aimed specifically at the ‘over-30, savvy, sophisticated achiever’.

Meanwhile people described Donald Trump’s board game, released in 1989, as a boring and complicated version of Monopoly. It was relaunched after Trump’s success on The Apprentice – and flopped for a second time.

This strange drink launched in 2006 (Penguin Vision Photograpahy/PA)

The museum is curated by psychologist and innovation researcher Dr Samuel West. When he learned that 80-90% of industries’ projects fail, he wanted to tell their stories. The exhibition is meant as a celebration of history’s failures and the lessons learned from them.

“As a society, we are too obsessed with success and underestimate failure,” says Samuel. “I started the Museum of Failure out of frustration – it’s time we accept failure, learn from it, and truly achieve progress. I am thrilled to bring the hilarious, yet impactful memories of these colossal flops to Los Angeles.”

Unsurprisingly, no one wanted to play Donald Trump’s board game (Penguin Vision Photography/PA)

The Museum of Failure, LA, will be open between December 1 and February 4 2018, tickets cost $15 and are available here.