The heartwarming pictures to prove that Christmas Jumper Day is definitely not just for people
15/12/2017 - 14:16:41Back to Discover Home
People across Ireland and the UK are rocking festive knitwear for Christmas Jumper Day and supporting the work of charities in the process.
But it’s not just humans who are getting decked out for the charitable day. Oh no.
These pictures are proof that dogs are also partial to a Christmas woolly.
Our #puppies have been getting into the #Christmas spirit. Just over 23 weeks old, these #GermanShepherd puppies will…
Posted by South Wales Police : Heddlu De Cymru on Friday, December 15, 2017
Gwen the office dog is feeling very festive today #officedog #ChristmasJumperDay pic.twitter.com/EYSSGHJXvb— BEVA (@BEVA_news) December 15, 2017
They like them really. #christmasjumperday pic.twitter.com/wH0jvjgfPx— Yasmin Demirhisar (@YasminDems) December 15, 2017
Who said only humans can enjoy #ChristmasJumperDay? Here’s PD Oscar in his bang on trend elf jumper. #HeWearsItWell #Christmas #Dogs pic.twitter.com/Xhi01RJa6S— Derbyshire Police (@DerbysPolice) December 15, 2017
An Elf truce has been declared for #ChristmasJumperDay! @savechildrenuk 🎅🏻🎄🎅🏻 I’m doing a mini fundraiser on my IG ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZPGDyBPGbX— Alfie (@therapypugalfie) December 15, 2017
If these pictures doesn’t make you feel festive, then what will?
Join the conversation - comment here