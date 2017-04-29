The guy dressed as a gorilla has finally crossed the London Marathon finish line

Mr Gorilla, a Metropolitan Police officer dressed in a primate costume, has finally crawled across the London Marathon finish line nearly a week after setting off.

Tom Harrison began the 26-mile race on the morning of Sunday April 23 to raise money for the Gorilla Organisation.

The 41-year-old Londoner started at 10.34am on Sunday and crossed the finish line at 11.45am today.

He crashed at friends’ houses each evening after crawling on his knees for around 10 hours – covering 4.5 miles – each day.

Harrison crossed the finish line on The Mall beating his chest as his two sons stood either side of him.

(Nina Massey/PA)

He said: “It was tough at points, but I am really glad I did it.”

“The first couple of days people were giving me weird looks and a wide berth. But by day three more people had started hearing about it – I started getting people beeping their horns and clapping and cheering.”

The father-of-two was met at the finish line by Gorilla Organisation chairman Ian Redmond and TV personality and conservationist Bill Oddie, who handed him a trophy and a stuffed gorilla.

The Gorilla Organisation is dedicated to conserving gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda and DR Congo, and Harrison’s Just Giving page for his marathon effort has so far raised more than £23,000 for the charity.