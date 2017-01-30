The guy calling out all of your Insta-ridiculous antics

Instagram has been around since October 2010 and has been gaining in popularity ever since.

Comedian PPPeter made a video about the people and pictures you are likely to encounter on Instagram.

The title, "Disgusting Instagram People", is his catch-all term for the naked women, Instagram comedians, wannabe photographers and keen food lovers which he describes in the video.

"You can find the worst people on this platform," he says.

Do you agree?