The Gardaí have rescued a lost micro-pig in Wicklow

The Garda Siochana have rescued a micro-pig they came across walking around Kilcoole in Co. Wicklow, as you do.

The pig, who seems to be very tame, doesn't have a collar and name so Gardaí have taken to Twitter to appealing for the owner.

Greystones Garda on Patrol -You never know! Little Micro Pig found, Kilcoole today. Taken to The Animal hospital Kilcoole. Captions pls ;) pic.twitter.com/BA16ID9iMs — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 26, 2017

They then took the pig to Kilcoole Animal Hospital where he is currently being taken care of.

“It’s amazing what you find on patrol,” the Garda captioned.

Wait … does this mean Vodafone just predicted the future?