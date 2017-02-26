The Gardaí have rescued a lost micro-pig in Wicklow

The Garda Siochana have rescued a micro-pig they came across walking around Kilcoole in Co. Wicklow, as you do.

The pig, who seems to be very tame, doesn't have a collar and name so Gardaí have taken to Twitter to appealing for the owner.

They then took the pig to Kilcoole Animal Hospital where he is currently being taken care of.

“It’s amazing what you find on patrol,” the Garda captioned.

By Anna O'Donoghue

