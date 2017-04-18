The funniest reactions to Theresa May's surprise snap election

The internet has reacted to the news of a snap election with a healthy dose of humour.

As Theresa May made her unexpected statement outside Downing Street, citing divisions at Westminster as running the risk of hampering Brexit negotiations, the gifs, memes and jokes came flooding in.

Many revelled in the complete surprise of the announcement.

While some poked fun at the Labour Party’s imagined reaction.

The move has stunned everyone, with some commenting how May must be among the few who actually had a productive first day back after Easter. It’s certainly given people something to talk about at work.

The general election will take place on June 8.
