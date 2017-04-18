The funniest reactions to Theresa May's surprise snap election

The internet has reacted to the news of a snap election with a healthy dose of humour.

As Theresa May made her unexpected statement outside Downing Street, citing divisions at Westminster as running the risk of hampering Brexit negotiations, the gifs, memes and jokes came flooding in.

Many revelled in the complete surprise of the announcement.

Theresa May live from Downing Street #GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/ihe43mik42 — Tyler Bevan (@tylrbvn) April 18, 2017

Oh man, I thought Theresa May's announcement was going to be about Jaffa Cakes. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 18, 2017

The UK government has had more mic drop moments in the past 12 months than Kanye has had in his entire career. #TheresaMay — Mike Ryan (@90mikeryan) April 18, 2017

While some poked fun at the Labour Party’s imagined reaction.

Live pictures from Labour HQ as Theresa May calls a general election. pic.twitter.com/PLcOh7AtiB — HaveIGotNewsForYou (@haveigotnews) April 18, 2017

The move has stunned everyone, with some commenting how May must be among the few who actually had a productive first day back after Easter. It’s certainly given people something to talk about at work.

So most people were unhappy to go back to work today. Theresa May goes into #DowningStreet like... pic.twitter.com/5yCxSCkU9A — Oluwaseyi Akiwowo (@seyiakiwowo) April 18, 2017

Us - what a lovely long weekend. I feel so relaxed.

Theresa May - pic.twitter.com/gx0MNxffjr — Adrienne 🌪🍋 (@TheSundayGirlUK) April 18, 2017

Me: You know what? After Trump and Brexit, I really need a break from being elbow-deep in politics talk all the time.



Theresa May: lol no — Ellen Rose (@icklenellierose) April 18, 2017

The general election will take place on June 8.