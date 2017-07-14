The French army band performed Daft Punk hits to Macron and Trump on Bastille Day and it’s a banger

It’s Bastille Day today, France’s national day, and US president Donald Trump is the guest of honour.

Macron and Trump attend the Bastille Day parade on the Champs Elysees in Paris (Michel Euler/AP)

While the occasion is usually a highly ceremonial affair, French president Emmanuel Macron’s first July 14 parade took a slightly unconventional turn, as he invited the Army band to perform a jazzy rendition of…

*drumroll please*

Daft Punk hits.

During the parade, the marching band created several formations on the Champs Elysees while taking on a medley of the French electronic duo’s tunes including One More Time, Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger, and Get Lucky.

Macron forcing Trump to sit through a Daft Punk medley is so fantastically French https://t.co/WS6upP9hH9 — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) July 14, 2017

The performance was wonderful.

Well, at least Macron seemed to think so – he looked on proud and couldn’t resist flashing a smile and bopping his head in approval.

Trump, on the other hand, had his arms crossed and appeared unfazed but did clap and offer a whistle at the end of the three-minute performance.

Macron smiles when he recognizes the tune, Trump clearly has no idea who Daft Punk is. https://t.co/GWXQ8V1DvS — Andrew Hanna (@AndrewBHanna) July 14, 2017

Your Friday treat is in. Come for the high camp, stay for the look of bewilderment on Trump's face https://t.co/cptq1zOE2i — Jonathan Freedland (@Freedland) July 14, 2017

High-level trolling, or no?