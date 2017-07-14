The French army band performed Daft Punk hits to Macron and Trump on Bastille Day and it’s a banger
It’s Bastille Day today, France’s national day, and US president Donald Trump is the guest of honour.
While the occasion is usually a highly ceremonial affair, French president Emmanuel Macron’s first July 14 parade took a slightly unconventional turn, as he invited the Army band to perform a jazzy rendition of…
*drumroll please*
Daft Punk hits.
During the parade, the marching band created several formations on the Champs Elysees while taking on a medley of the French electronic duo’s tunes including One More Time, Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger, and Get Lucky.
Macron forcing Trump to sit through a Daft Punk medley is so fantastically French https://t.co/WS6upP9hH9— Ryan Broderick (@broderick) July 14, 2017
This is amazing! And not just because of Trump's expressions.#DaftPunk #BastilleDay https://t.co/4Fr3DozV5W— Colm Gallagher (@LivingLegendDJ) July 14, 2017
The performance was wonderful.
Well, at least Macron seemed to think so – he looked on proud and couldn’t resist flashing a smile and bopping his head in approval.
Trump, on the other hand, had his arms crossed and appeared unfazed but did clap and offer a whistle at the end of the three-minute performance.
Macron smiles when he recognizes the tune, Trump clearly has no idea who Daft Punk is. https://t.co/GWXQ8V1DvS— Andrew Hanna (@AndrewBHanna) July 14, 2017
Your Friday treat is in. Come for the high camp, stay for the look of bewilderment on Trump's face https://t.co/cptq1zOE2i— Jonathan Freedland (@Freedland) July 14, 2017
High-level trolling, or no?
