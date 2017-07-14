The French army band performed Daft Punk hits to Macron and Trump on Bastille Day and it’s a banger

Back to Discover Home

It’s Bastille Day today, France’s national day, and US president Donald Trump is the guest of honour.

France Bastille Day
Macron and Trump attend the Bastille Day parade on the Champs Elysees in Paris (Michel Euler/AP)

While the occasion is usually a highly ceremonial affair, French president Emmanuel Macron’s first July 14 parade took a slightly unconventional turn, as he invited the Army band to perform a jazzy rendition of…

*drumroll please*

Daft Punk hits.

During the parade, the marching band created several formations on the Champs Elysees while taking on a medley of the French electronic duo’s tunes including One More Time, Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger, and Get Lucky.

The performance was wonderful.

Well, at least Macron seemed to think so – he looked on proud and couldn’t resist flashing a smile and bopping his head in approval.

Trump, on the other hand, had his arms crossed and appeared unfazed but did clap and offer a whistle at the end of the three-minute performance.

High-level trolling, or no?
KEYWORDS: Viral, Politics, Daft Punk, UK, Bastille Day, Daft Punk, Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, France, US, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover