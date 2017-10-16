The ‘first of all’ meme might be the sassiest of 2017
As we head into the final few months of the year, the memes show no signs of slowing down.
Already in 2017 we’ve had “the floor is”, distracted boyfriend, blinking guy, the Snapchat hot dog, and even Salt Bae, which feels like it happened years ago, only became a thing in January.
The latest to make it into a very long list is the “first of all” meme, which might just be the year’s sassiest.
It centres around someone saying something potentially stupid, and leaving a lot of room for a clapback.
Like when someone feels entitled to something
“What percent you on?”— Nupetoven (@AntoineViccario) October 15, 2017
First of all this my charger
Or is on your case
"but you said your 5 mins away"— ki'. (@gvldenkirstyy) October 15, 2017
First of all I didn't say where I'm 5 mins away from
Some are a little more surreal than others
"Wow handcuffs? You're freaky 👅"— Steph Carter (@CarterSteph__) October 15, 2017
First of all, you're under arrest.
But most involve shooting someone down
"When am I gonna see you again"— ASHA. (@ashawarsamee) October 14, 2017
First of all, you saw me by accident.
“You read my message but didn’t reply”— b.b 🎃 (@Benoo_Brown) October 15, 2017
First of all I didn’t mean to read it
“hey shorty”— mamí (@tessahilll) October 15, 2017
first of all I’m taller than you
It seems a lot of people can relate to the tweets
"Are you still available tomorrow?" First of all I was never coming— dan osi (@Osiordan) October 14, 2017
Many of which are just really fun comebacks
‘be the bigger person’— sumeya (@svnnycx) October 14, 2017
first of all i’m 5’1
More than a few encompass mental health
"you're so cute when you're shy "— Mini . (@miniradebe_) October 15, 2017
first of all, i have anxiety
people are like “you get over things quick” first of all i unhealthily repress all my trauma— ℬri (@ufobri) October 15, 2017
And one even referenced another of this year’s memes
"Take off your jacket"— Chemical Brother 👌 (@ndoarum) October 15, 2017
First of all, mans not hot
Eventually, as is often the case, a brand got involved
“Are you still watching"— Netflix US (@netflix) October 15, 2017
First of all, I’ll tell you when I’ve had enough
But it will always be the little people that make a meme a meme
"Previously on-"— zannah (@notjustblondee) October 16, 2017
First of all, I've been watching for ten straight hours
