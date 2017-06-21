The first Instagram posts that helped Kayla Itsines become a top fitness influencer
Kayla Itsines has around 7 million followers on Instagram.
The 26-year-old Australian is a well-known fitness entrepreneur and Instagram celebrity.
Her Bikini Body Guide has grown from a simple online sports and eating program to ebooks, hard copy books, apps, and other products.
Forbes put her in first place worldwide as the top influencer in the fitness category this year.
They describe her as "the internet's undisputed fitness queen - and a multimillionaire to boot".
They say that her rise from teenage personal trainer to top fitness influencer "is indicative of the power of social media to build a bona fide movement".
Itsines revealed to Business Insider that while she was working as a personal trainer as a teen, her cousin pointed out she could do something with Instagram.
They report that Itsines had "no idea" how impactful those photos would become.
Let's take a look.
2012, her first post.
2012, her first tranformation posts.
My client @madelinebodroghy !!!! 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 This girl has lost almost 10kgs from when she first took this and WOW, she looks so beautiful! :) I am so proud of Maddy and the amount of dedication she has put in over the past few months. Well done girl! I know you're not done yet, but just to get this far is absolutely amazing !! You deserve it ! #personaltraining #progress #nutritionrepublic #training #health #fitness #fitspo #lovelife #cleaneating #inspo #personaltrainer #amazing
My client @madelinebodroghy Progress photo taken today :D aargghhhh!!! I'm actually smiling so much at these pictures I'm receiving !!! 😄😃😀😊☺😍 WOW WOW WOW 9kgs down and .. Wow Makes me so happy to see my clients trying so hard and realizing and appreciating how good it is to have a healthy body. Maddy is beautiful inside and out and deserves every like and every compliment that she gets because she is bloody amazing !! WELL DONE #personaltrainer #client #nutritionrepublic #training #health #fitness #fitspo #lovelife #cleaneating #inspo #progress
MOTIVATION My client Hannah! Major difference - 4-5 kgs down and looking amazing :) 5 weeks later! 😊☺💪🙏 #personaltrainer #client #progress #ig_fitness_freaks #fitness #workout #inspo #training #abs #noexcuses #gym #tanned #summerbody #instafitness #nutritionrepublic #motivation #picoftheday #summer #fitspo #picstitch @nutritionrepublic @ig_fitness_freaks @fitness_shouts @fitnessjunkies @instagramfitness @motivationforfitgirls
From then on, Itsines sky-rocketed to fame on Instagram, posting more tutorials, food snaps, personal pictures, and screenshots of customer feedback.
She has 5,734 posts on the platform to date, and a fitness empire built from there.
Itsines told Business Insider "the world needed such a thing". We think the world might just agree.
