The fight between this Spanish matador and a bull didn't end well for the guy, at all
This is the horrendous moment a young matador is gored by a bull in a bullfighting event in Madrid.
Warning: viewer discretion advised
Young Daniel Garcia Navarrete can be seen being dragged around by the bull which gored him in the neck, jaw and leg.
And, perhaps worse of all, this was his first tournament.
He remains in hospital in a serious condition.
