The doughnut burger is now a thing in Cork

The doughnut burger, sounds like something your hangover has been asking for.

And sure why not? We like doughnuts, we like burgers - why not combine the two and Cork restaurant, Holy Smoke did just that.

And here it is in all its glory:

Consisting of two burger pattie, two slice of cheese, crispy bacon and BBQ sauce, the burger is in high demand in the rebel county.

Would you give it a go?
By Anna O'Donoghue

