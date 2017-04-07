The doughnut burger is now a thing in Cork
The doughnut burger, sounds like something your hangover has been asking for.
And sure why not? We like doughnuts, we like burgers - why not combine the two and Cork restaurant, Holy Smoke did just that.
And here it is in all its glory:
THE DOUGHNUT BURGER have you tried?! If you haven't you should come and try #matchmadeinheaven 😀 Also if you can't come in we deliver to you by @deliveroo @deliveroo_ie 😀 double Pattie, double cheese, double bacon in between doughnuts...... this is just incredible #meatporn #doughnut #burger #cork #corkcity #corkfood #corkireland
Consisting of two burger pattie, two slice of cheese, crispy bacon and BBQ sauce, the burger is in high demand in the rebel county.
Would you give it a go?
