The Daily Mail got its DUP stereotypes very wrong in this cartoon

The DUP yesterday agreed a £1billion deal to support Theresa May’s minority Conservative government.

The costly deal to ensure May’s position as Prime Minister was signed after more than two weeks of negotiations, and has been the subject of a widely criticised Daily Mail cartoon.

The cartoon by ‘Mac’ played on antiquated Irish stereotypes, depicting the deal being sealed once the passed-out drunk DUP members in ‘The Belfast Arms’ had consumed their fill of Guinness, thanks to a “free Guinness for life” offer.

The caption reads: “Theresa May took some persuading but eventually the DUP clinched the deal.”

Not only is the cartoon playing on stereotypes past their sell-by date, which have been branded as “racial stereotyping”, it’s also highly inaccurate.

Firstly, the DUP view themselves as British, rather than Irish, making the lazy stereotypes somehow seem even lazier.

Plus, the party, founded by fundamentalist Presbyterian minister Ian Paisley in 1971, has generally been peopled by teetotallers.

What’s more, their drink of choice would hardly be Dublin-brewed Guinness given that Paisley described alcoholic drinks, and chiefly Guinness, as “the devil's buttermilk”.

Awkward.

How the chaps at the Daily Mail see the DUP.

Someone needs to remind the English hack that the Norn Iron folk are "Bratash".

