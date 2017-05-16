The cyber attack hero just got offered free pizza for an entire year

The young British computer expert who stopped the spread of a global cyber attack has been offered free pizza for a year from food delivery service Just Eat.

Marcus Hutchins, 22, discovered a “kill switch” that slowed down the ransomware attack on Friday, which had already wreaked havoc across the NHS and computer systems across the world.

Real superheroes eat pizza and surf. So, @malwaretechblog, here's a year’s supply of FREE pizza. Massive props. 👏 https://t.co/10w12XNFG5 — Just Eat UK (@JustEatUK) May 16, 2017

Despite his claims he’s “definitely not a hero”, Just Eat has given Marcus – who works for LA-based Kryptos Logic and blogs as MalwareTech – a year’s supply of free pizza from any of its participating restaurants.

And it seems he’ll be taking it up on the offer.

Just Eat said: “So, as the hero who stopped the ransomware virus, known as WannaCry, we thought it was only right to spread some cheesy love of our own and provide Marcus with his very own supply of piping hot pizza, free for a whole year from any Just Eat restaurant.

“Call it a thank you on behalf of the nation – a small slice of our appreciation. Massive props to you Marcus, and enjoy your next Just Eat delivery.”

The keen surfer was praised by the National Cyber Security Centre as well as hundreds of other companies and individuals for his efforts.

(Frank Augstein/AP)

Hutchins spent three days fighting the spread of the virus, saving hundreds of thousands of computers across the world from infection.

The episode has meant Hutchins sacrificing his prized anonymity, but some people thought it was worth it.

Some people thought they could smell conspiracy as well as delicious melty cheesy goodness.

