The Cup Blowing Challenge is sweeping the internet and it's definitely going to infuriate you
Remember the bottle-flipping challenge that prompted the world to attempt to expertly flick a bottle hoping it would land upright? Well a new craze has swept the globe and it’s once again threatening to test our patience and sanity.
#CupBlowingChallenge and a nice victory dab pic.twitter.com/UIMR13G8HZ— Will McCarty (@g1ngasnap) March 21, 2017
The Cup Blowing Challenge has seen teens stacking lightweight cups inside one another and placing a third cup inches away. They then attempt to blow the top cup in the stack into the waiting cup nearby in one smooth breath.
Observe.
#CupBlowingChallenge 🥛 pic.twitter.com/fGAo86hvRy— j (@iamjohndurano) March 18, 2017
#cupblowingchallenge in between table orders🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/AEh2uaacGt— Stephen Studer (@StephenStuder) March 20, 2017
Many have attempted to the infuriaing challenge, though not all have been successful. Meanwhile there are others who have criticised the lastest millenial timewaster to take over the internet. Lighten up, guys.
#cupblowingchallenge 💁🏽💁🏽 pic.twitter.com/h53CbV32UL— Kaitlin☮ (@KaitlinMoore3) March 21, 2017
RT #cupblowingchallenge pic.twitter.com/aUJhU3OqB7— Frederick Gil (@freddygil561) March 21, 2017
We might not know how to properly choose a president but at least we can come up with things like the #cupblowingchallenge— Matt (@MattFerrante69) March 20, 2017
We have to admit, it would be a pretty cool party trick to have up your sleeve.
