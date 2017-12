December 8 is traditionally the start of the Christmas season in Ireland, and it looks like this year the weather got the memo, writes Denise O’Donoghue.

People around the country woke up to some postcard-perfect views today, as Jack Frost paid a visit.

Check out these photos of Ireland’s winter wonderland:

#sneachta ❄❄❄☃️☃️☃️☃️ A post shared by Rosemary Flood (@roseflood) on Dec 8, 2017 at 1:05am PST

Let it snow #sneachta #kildare #coldmorning #hotchocolate A post shared by John Hayes Irish Artist (@john_hayes_irish_art) on Dec 7, 2017 at 11:40pm PST

A cold morning in #WestBelfast #Snow #Sneachta #Winter A post shared by Pádraig O'Morain (@padraig1312) on Dec 8, 2017 at 12:06am PST

Such a rare sight. #ireland #cavan #cavantown #home #morning #snow #landscape #cityscape A post shared by Anastasija (@a.kucerovska) on Dec 8, 2017 at 12:54am PST

Finally morning view of snow ❄ ❄ 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😘😘😘😘😘😘 A post shared by عرفان مير (@mirirfan99) on Dec 8, 2017 at 12:49am PST

The girls were so excited to wake up to snow this morning (yes, this was about 7.30am!) ❄☃️🇨🇮 A post shared by Kathy Blake (@kathy__blake) on Dec 8, 2017 at 12:57am PST

Cold but beautiful. X #snow #love #fun #christmas #donegal #ireland #thedooherlife #éabhamaedooher x A post shared by Kevin Dooher (@thedooherlife) on Dec 8, 2017 at 1:20am PST