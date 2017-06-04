The clip of a policeman dancing at the #OneLoveManchester concert has Twitter in tears

Ariana Grande has lead a host of big acts at the One Love concert to raise money for the victims of last month's bombing in Manchester.

The list of celebrities who took to the stage included Mumford and Sons, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Take That, Katy Perry and Little Mix.

But there was one image which sparked a heap of praise on social media - a police officer dancing with fans.

