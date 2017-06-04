The clip of a policeman dancing at the #OneLoveManchester concert has Twitter in tears

Ariana Grande has lead a host of big acts at the One Love concert to raise money for the victims of last month's bombing in Manchester.

The list of celebrities who took to the stage included Mumford and Sons, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Take That, Katy Perry and Little Mix.

But there was one image which sparked a heap of praise on social media - a police officer dancing with fans.

A policeman skipping with young fans at #OneLoveManchester. This is the moment I broke. pic.twitter.com/F7Iw871WoQ — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) June 4, 2017

Yeah that's just absolutely melted me — Tom Connick (@ginandconnick) June 4, 2017

I keep looking at this and retweeting. But it's is so life-affirming, heart-warming and joyous I'm tweeting again — peter walters (@peterwalt7) June 4, 2017

I am not a very sappy person, I don't find children cute but damn this melted me — Bethany Marsh (@bethany_marsh) June 4, 2017

I completely broke at this moment 😭💕 — Brittany (@BrittanyMMDuffy) June 4, 2017