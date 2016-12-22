The Christmas tree hair trend is so bad it's kinda... good?

You may want to re-think those elf ears you’ve got ready to whack on top of your head on Christmas Day.

We hear your confused cries of “why?!” and present to you a ridiculous, but v festive, beauty trend spotted on Instagram…styling your hair to mimic none other than a Christmas tree.

Here’s the visual proof we know you’re waiting for.

When considering how to dress for a holiday party it's A L W A Y S go B I G or go home 🎄💁🏼🤣 Christmas tree hair for the win! #cindylouWHO #uglysweaterparty #christmastreehair #holidayhair #winningatchristmas #puffme A photo posted by Brooke Klay (@brooke_klay) on Dec 18, 2016 at 6:40am PST

It’s most definitely a case of go big, or go home when it comes to this hairstyle. Like, really big.

Once you’ve got your locks into an upside-down cone shape, using what we can only imagine to be a whole can of hairspray, it’s up to you how you decorate…as is the case with the tree that’s in your living room, where it rightly belongs.

There’s quite a few snazzy options when it comes to Christmas tree hair.

Maybe you go to town with the green hairspray.

My voice gets a bit high when I'm excited. Behold my handiwork! 🎄#christmastreehair #christmastree A video posted by Marilyn (@visualglitz) on Nov 25, 2016 at 1:33am PST

Oh yes, very festive indeed.

Perhaps you use it as a way to beautifully compliment your dazzling glitter beard.



#glitterbeard and #christmastreehair are my hubs festive attire today A photo posted by Savannah Spellman (@msbannah) on Dec 14, 2016 at 8:13am PST

We’re loving the beads wrapped around the hair.

For some people, it’s all about dat tinsel life.

Itchy, perhaps, but worth it for the Insta likes.

Or go all out with the baubles instead.

Christmas photo shoot! Hair done by: Nadwa #merrychristmas #christmas #holidays2016 #christmastreehair #christmastreehairstyle A photo posted by Salon Nadwa (@salonnadwa) on Dec 14, 2016 at 7:16am PST

(We have so many questions…aren’t they like, really heavy? How are they staying in her hair? And, WHY?!?)

Meanwhile, this person upped the Christmas tree hair game with a lick of UV paint.

Uv christmas tree #manicpanic #electriclizardgreen #christmastree #greenhair #christmashair #christmastreehair A photo posted by Emily Saville (@emilyiona_) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:01am PST

Imagine being down your local on Christmas eve with that glow about you.

Just wrap a load of lights around your cone-shaped hairstyle for a similar effect.



This will surely win you some respect from family members who simply have not put the same amount of thought into their Christmas attire.

Whatever kind of Christmas tree you go for, it really seems to be becoming a *thing*.

What. Have. I. Done. #crazyhairday #christmastree #christmastreehair #whatdidido A photo posted by Lindsy Riley (@lindsy_nae) on Sep 14, 2016 at 10:32am PDT

It’s very Whoville, and the look is *whispers* actually really growing on us…

