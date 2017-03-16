The Chicago river has turned green again for St Patrick's Day
16/03/2017 - 08:30:58Back to St Patrick’s Day Discover Home
Once again the city of Chicago is out to make their mark on St Patrick's day by turning their river green.
Even though this happens every year, it never gets old to watch.
One small reminder to our American friends, 'St Patty's Day' is not a thing.
It's St Patrick's Day or St Paddy's Day.
Here are some other great shots of Chicago's new emerald river.
The @Chicago River is going green for St. Patrick's Day. #StPatricksDay #greenriver #chicago #green pic.twitter.com/CaEM15Tyd0— ReginaWaldroupNBC5 (@ReginaWaldroup) March 11, 2017
The river is green in Chicago ☘️ pic.twitter.com/d1x1PekJwI— Choose Chicago (@ChooseChicago) March 11, 2017
The Chicago river is colored green next to the god-emperors 'Trump Tower' in honor of our people's suffering. #FREEKEKISTAN today! pic.twitter.com/Vzi8meVrvf— FreeSpeechKek (@PopePiupz) March 13, 2017
Watch as a "secret concoction" turns the Chicago River a bright emerald green to kick off the Windy City's St. Patrick's Day celebrations ☘️ pic.twitter.com/KDTMErS6k8— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 11, 2017
Sunny Sunday on the Green Chicago River #weather #news #Chicago #StPaddysDay pic.twitter.com/mJtyZXhvwi— Barry Butler (@barrybutler9) March 12, 2017
Chicago St Patty's Day is the most lit thing I've ever seen. A week early who cares, lets dye the river green. pic.twitter.com/WnXyr6Zcsh— 12th Planet (@12thplanet) March 12, 2017
Green River - Chicago Celebrates at St. Patrick's Day #weather #news #Chicago #StPatricksDay #aerial pic.twitter.com/qBBfU1qDlp— Barry Butler (@barrybutler9) March 11, 2017
River is green and parade is getting ready to begin! No one does St Paddy's Day like Chicago ☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/ke4mD5QjTA— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) March 11, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here