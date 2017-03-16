The Chicago river has turned green again for St Patrick's Day

Once again the city of Chicago is out to make their mark on St Patrick's day by turning their river green.

Even though this happens every year, it never gets old to watch.

One small reminder to our American friends, 'St Patty's Day' is not a thing.

It's St Patrick's Day or St Paddy's Day.

Here are some other great shots of Chicago's new emerald river.

The river is green in Chicago ☘️ pic.twitter.com/d1x1PekJwI — Choose Chicago (@ChooseChicago) March 11, 2017

The Chicago river is colored green next to the god-emperors 'Trump Tower' in honor of our people's suffering. #FREEKEKISTAN today! pic.twitter.com/Vzi8meVrvf — FreeSpeechKek (@PopePiupz) March 13, 2017

Watch as a "secret concoction" turns the Chicago River a bright emerald green to kick off the Windy City's St. Patrick's Day celebrations ☘️ pic.twitter.com/KDTMErS6k8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 11, 2017

Chicago St Patty's Day is the most lit thing I've ever seen. A week early who cares, lets dye the river green. pic.twitter.com/WnXyr6Zcsh — 12th Planet (@12thplanet) March 12, 2017