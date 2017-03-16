The Chicago river has turned green again for St Patrick's Day

Once again the city of Chicago is out to make their mark on St Patrick's day by turning their river green.

Even though this happens every year, it never gets old to watch.

One small reminder to our American friends, 'St Patty's Day' is not a thing.

It's St Patrick's Day or St Paddy's Day.

Here are some other great shots of Chicago's new emerald river.
By Greg Murphy

