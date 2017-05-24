The Boston Globe sent the Manchester Evening News pizza in a show of solidarity

After a suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device killing 22 people and injuring up to 64 at Manchester Arena, the Manchester Evening News have been covering the attack that took place in their city.

And in a show of unity, American newspaper The Boston Globe sent staff at the Manchester Evening News pizzas while they covered the incident.

The @BostonGlobe sent us pizza to keep us going. Thanks friends. pic.twitter.com/kVH0TXddz9 — Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) May 24, 2017

We are thinking of you. https://t.co/nVjNqAa5EP — Kathleen Kingsbury (@katiekings) May 24, 2017

On April 15, 2013, a bombing at the Boston Marathon killed three people and injured many more. Boston Strong was the phrase used to encourage unity.

Those on social media were touched by the newspaper’s gesture of solidarity.

@MENnewsdesk @BostonGlobe Top notch gesture from some fine people at the @BostonGlobe. That's beyond thoughtful. — Rob Smith (@robsmithitv) May 24, 2017

@MENnewsdesk @BostonGlobe This is a small gesture, but in the midst of such tragedy it means everything — Rachel (@OpenMindMH) May 24, 2017

The Manchester Evening News has also been raising money for the victims of the attack. The JustGiving page reads: “Manchester Evening News readers have been asking how they can help, so we have started this fund to help support the families in the aftermath of the attack.

“The money raised by the Manchester Evening News and its readers will be administered by the British Red Cross, who are offering support to affected families. All of it will go to the families.”

In less than 24 hours £1 million had been raised.