The blooper that has us falling in love with Aengus Mac Grianna all over again

Back to Discover Home

Not only has RTÉ One news anchor, Aengus Mac Grianna been delivering us that all important news for the last few years, his bloopers are continuously played on repeat in offices all around the country.

Today he has made us fall in love with him all over again with another cracker aired on last night's Nine O'Clock news.

Cutting from a live report back to the studio Aengus launched into the next segment, only for a loud voiceover to interrupt him.

We just can't get enough of the look on his face as it's happening.

Never change, Aengus. Never change.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover