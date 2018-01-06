The bizarre story of Donald Trump, a gorilla TV channel and a parody tweet gone wrong

A scenario involving Donald Trump and a TV channel dedicated to gorillas has taken Twitter by storm.

The story all stems from a joke tweet by Twitter user @pixelatedboat, which claims to show an extract from the exposing book by journalist Michael Wolff, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

The extract claims Trump complained the TV in the White House didn’t have a “gorilla channel” on it, leading to his staff creating one for him which he proceeded to watch for 17 hours a day – kneeling in front of the TV and praising the gorillas for the way they fight.

The story is of course a joke, but some have taken the extract to be real. In posts which have since been deleted some, including more than one journalist, retweeted the excerpt appearing to believe it to be real.

This response even lead the person who tweeted the excerpt to change their name on Twitter to “the gorilla channel thing is a joke” to make sure people understood.

Whether or not simply due to savvy social media awareness, the streaming network Netflix has even got involved in the discussion.

Taking things to a whole new level, Vice News even decided to make the gorilla channel a reality, streaming a feed of gorilla entertainment.

The footage is taken from a segment on gorilla conservation for the outlet and HBO taken at Virunga National Park in the Congo.

So to clarify. Of any revelations from Michael Wolff’s book on Trump’s White House, the president kneeling in front of a TV watching a hastily pulled together compilation of gorillas fighting for most of the day is not a real one.

That doesn’t mean people don’t think a channel dedicated to the lovable apes isn’t a bad idea though.

Where’s Sir David Attenborough when you need him?
