The best reactions to those Theresa May chip photos
When Prime Minister Theresa May made a trip to Cornwall as part of the election campaign, her visit very quickly became all about one thing: chips.
She was snapped multiple times with a cone of fluffy chips in hand and the awkwardness emanating from the photos was too much for the internet to handle.
Here are some of the best tweets that sum up how people felt when they gazed upon these already infamous images:
Confused
how does Theresa May manage to look so constantly annoyed, I mean she's eating chips there, chips are happy food, come on pic.twitter.com/7S7y9rkq3h— Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) May 2, 2017
Disappointed
Looks like Theresa May got a cone of chips, but no fish, no pasty. You're in Cornwall. For the love of god! pic.twitter.com/gmMNJMN6xi— Josh Barrie (@joshbythesea) May 2, 2017
Impressed
First time I've been impressed with Theresa May this whole campaign. Manages to keep her trademark sinister look while eating chips. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/ejH0cYjoHn— Matt Turner (@MattTurner4L) May 2, 2017
Persuasive
Theresa May's never managed to persuade me by a single argument before but to be fair to her I do now really fancy some chips. pic.twitter.com/AW59McEdTY— Monty Moncrieff (@MontyMoncrieff) May 3, 2017
Sympathetic
Theresa May does NOT LIKE CHIPS. Please RT to raise awareness. pic.twitter.com/JY1ubtVeMT— Lee (@leetreads) May 2, 2017
Deja vu
If I said how Theresa May eats chips shows she's unfit to govern, Tories would call me bonkers. It's literally what happened to Ed Miliband pic.twitter.com/ZUzhEOZ02c— Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) May 2, 2017
A prominent image from the 2015 General Election campaign was then Labour leader Ed Miliband looking awkward while eating a bacon sandwich, while the Tories got good mileage out of a picture of Ed’s brother David holding a banana.
