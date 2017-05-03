The best reactions to those Theresa May chip photos

When Prime Minister Theresa May made a trip to Cornwall as part of the election campaign, her visit very quickly became all about one thing: chips.

She was snapped multiple times with a cone of fluffy chips in hand and the awkwardness emanating from the photos was too much for the internet to handle.

(Dylan Martinez/PA)

Here are some of the best tweets that sum up how people felt when they gazed upon these already infamous images:

Confused

how does Theresa May manage to look so constantly annoyed, I mean she's eating chips there, chips are happy food, come on pic.twitter.com/7S7y9rkq3h — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) May 2, 2017

Disappointed

Looks like Theresa May got a cone of chips, but no fish, no pasty. You're in Cornwall. For the love of god! pic.twitter.com/gmMNJMN6xi — Josh Barrie (@joshbythesea) May 2, 2017

Impressed

First time I've been impressed with Theresa May this whole campaign. Manages to keep her trademark sinister look while eating chips. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/ejH0cYjoHn — Matt Turner (@MattTurner4L) May 2, 2017

Persuasive

Theresa May's never managed to persuade me by a single argument before but to be fair to her I do now really fancy some chips. pic.twitter.com/AW59McEdTY — Monty Moncrieff (@MontyMoncrieff) May 3, 2017

Sympathetic

Theresa May does NOT LIKE CHIPS. Please RT to raise awareness. pic.twitter.com/JY1ubtVeMT — Lee (@leetreads) May 2, 2017

Deja vu

If I said how Theresa May eats chips shows she's unfit to govern, Tories would call me bonkers. It's literally what happened to Ed Miliband pic.twitter.com/ZUzhEOZ02c — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) May 2, 2017

A prominent image from the 2015 General Election campaign was then Labour leader Ed Miliband looking awkward while eating a bacon sandwich, while the Tories got good mileage out of a picture of Ed’s brother David holding a banana.