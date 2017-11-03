The best reactions to John Halligan's North Korea peace mission

It was revealed on Friday morning that John Halligan wants to lead a peace mission to North Korea.

The minister has even written to the North Korean Embassy in London seeking to visit the state.

Minister Halligan told RTÉ Radio One's Today with Sean O'Rourke about his plans to go to North Korea with Minister Shane Ross and Finian McGrath in an interview you can listen to below.

Needless to say, it provoked quite a strong reaction on social media. We've rounded up some of the more humorous responses on Twitter.

Picture via Twitter user @HopelessSurfer

By Steve Neville

