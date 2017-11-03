The best reactions to John Halligan's North Korea peace mission

It was revealed on Friday morning that John Halligan wants to lead a peace mission to North Korea.

The minister has even written to the North Korean Embassy in London seeking to visit the state.

Minister Halligan told RTÉ Radio One's Today with Sean O'Rourke about his plans to go to North Korea with Minister Shane Ross and Finian McGrath in an interview you can listen to below.

Needless to say, it provoked quite a strong reaction on social media. We've rounded up some of the more humorous responses on Twitter.

John Halligan arrives at the presidential palace. Greeting Kim, he opens a Spar shopping bag and offers the president a blaa. — Mallow News (@MallowNews) November 3, 2017

John Halligan to fly into North Korea and save the world pic.twitter.com/9nPNwb9vTQ — Hopeless Surfer (@HopelessSurfer) November 3, 2017

Live scenes: Kim eagerly awaiting the arrival of Shane Ross, John Halligan & Finian McGrath

"Are they here yet? Are they here yet???......." pic.twitter.com/sSa0vLhdPR — Pauline Murphy (@RealPMurphy) November 3, 2017

John Halligan Promises Peace With North Korea Via Fleadh Ceoil: Fiddles And Flutes Not Bombs And Bullets Vows Groucho Blaarx #todaysor — Donal O'Keeffe (@Donal_OKeeffe) November 3, 2017

Are there odds available yet on John Halligan winning next years Nobel Peace Prize? — Alan Kinsella (@electionlit) November 3, 2017

Breaking News: Winner of 2018 Nobel Peace Prize will be Ross, Halligan & McGrath from Ireland for their work in North Korea 🇰🇵 — John McCarthy (@JohnDMC17) November 3, 2017

They send nuclear missiles, we send John Halligan #NorthKorea — Caolan Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) November 3, 2017

Picture via Twitter user @HopelessSurfer

