The best reactions to Ireland's Euromillions win

Anyone at your workplace ring in sick today? Did someone who was fine yesterday develop a mystery ailment and give a vague answer when asked about their return date?

Careful, they could be a multimillionaire.

A ticket sold in Ireland scooped last night's €88,587,275 Euromillions jackpot - and the hunt is on for the winner.

Naturally, anyone ringing in sick is a prime candidate.

Although any signs of chirpiness on this grey January morning should be viewed with suspicion.

It gave us all a pleasant glow while we imagined the life we would have if we were the winner.

Before we remembered that we weren’t and the begrudgery kicked in.

Some of even managed to be a little disappointed we didn't win, despite never actually playing the Lotto.

But at least we can laugh about it.

