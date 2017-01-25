The best reactions to Ireland's Euromillions win
Anyone at your workplace ring in sick today? Did someone who was fine yesterday develop a mystery ailment and give a vague answer when asked about their return date?
Careful, they could be a multimillionaire.
Someone in Ireland just won all that money! 😣😣 #EuroMillions pic.twitter.com/FklmrQSZ4L— The Fancy Hen.ie (@TheFancyHen) January 25, 2017
A ticket sold in Ireland scooped last night's €88,587,275 Euromillions jackpot - and the hunt is on for the winner.
Naturally, anyone ringing in sick is a prime candidate.
Can't come into work today... #EuroMillions pic.twitter.com/fySbOQzfSr— TwistedDoodles (@twisteddoodles) January 25, 2017
Although any signs of chirpiness on this grey January morning should be viewed with suspicion.
I reckon my neighbour won the #EuroMillions , she was in some form there putting out her whelliebin. She waved at me and all. Not like her— Rory's Stories (@RorysStories) January 24, 2017
It gave us all a pleasant glow while we imagined the life we would have if we were the winner.
Morning commute:— TwistedDoodles (@twisteddoodles) January 25, 2017
A bus filled with people all daydreaming about what they'd do if they won the #EuroMillions jackpot.
Before we remembered that we weren’t and the begrudgery kicked in.
One very lucky Irish winner of the #EuroMillions tonight!!!!— iRadio 📻🎙📱 (@ThisisiRadio) January 24, 2017
How the rest of us are reacting: pic.twitter.com/YTffwpHEH1
Congrats to Ireland's €88milion #euromillions winner/s! For most of us, this is how we feel today @NationalLottery pic.twitter.com/hs4pdI78Xn— Nuala Carey (@nualacarey25) January 25, 2017
An Irish person has won the Euromillions.— Cormac Moore (@CormacComedy) January 24, 2017
This is me being happy for them... #EuroMillions pic.twitter.com/zkYizCDZzv
Some of even managed to be a little disappointed we didn't win, despite never actually playing the Lotto.
alright, getting a bit fed up that I never win the lotto jackpots. I also never buy lotto tickets but whatever— siobhan (@siobhan_mearon) January 25, 2017
I've never won money on the #EuroMillions— Jake Pickford (@jakepickford) January 25, 2017
I've never even got 1 number!
It's like they discriminate against people who don't buy tickets
But at least we can laugh about it.
BREAKING: Irish person can now afford deposit for house! #euromillions #Ireland https://t.co/UT226rafrJ— Declan Burke (@DeclanBurke2) January 24, 2017
I hope Paul Murphy or Richard Boyd-Barrett won the #Euromillions. We'd find out how much they believe in the redistribution of wealth then.— An Spailpín Fánach (@anspailpin) January 24, 2017
Sarah is very odd sometimes.She just ran out with my coat on. Hasn't come back. Jokes on her tho no money in it, just a #EuroMillions ticket— Stephen Curtis (@StephenCur) January 24, 2017
