The best reactions to Ireland's Euromillions win

Anyone at your workplace ring in sick today? Did someone who was fine yesterday develop a mystery ailment and give a vague answer when asked about their return date?

Careful, they could be a multimillionaire.

Someone in Ireland just won all that money! 😣😣 #EuroMillions pic.twitter.com/FklmrQSZ4L — The Fancy Hen.ie (@TheFancyHen) January 25, 2017

A ticket sold in Ireland scooped last night's €88,587,275 Euromillions jackpot - and the hunt is on for the winner.

Naturally, anyone ringing in sick is a prime candidate.

Although any signs of chirpiness on this grey January morning should be viewed with suspicion.

I reckon my neighbour won the #EuroMillions , she was in some form there putting out her whelliebin. She waved at me and all. Not like her — Rory's Stories (@RorysStories) January 24, 2017

It gave us all a pleasant glow while we imagined the life we would have if we were the winner.

Morning commute:

A bus filled with people all daydreaming about what they'd do if they won the #EuroMillions jackpot. — TwistedDoodles (@twisteddoodles) January 25, 2017

Before we remembered that we weren’t and the begrudgery kicked in.

One very lucky Irish winner of the #EuroMillions tonight!!!!



How the rest of us are reacting: pic.twitter.com/YTffwpHEH1 — iRadio 📻🎙📱 (@ThisisiRadio) January 24, 2017

Congrats to Ireland's €88milion #euromillions winner/s! For most of us, this is how we feel today @NationalLottery pic.twitter.com/hs4pdI78Xn — Nuala Carey (@nualacarey25) January 25, 2017

An Irish person has won the Euromillions.



This is me being happy for them... #EuroMillions pic.twitter.com/zkYizCDZzv — Cormac Moore (@CormacComedy) January 24, 2017

Some of even managed to be a little disappointed we didn't win, despite never actually playing the Lotto.

alright, getting a bit fed up that I never win the lotto jackpots. I also never buy lotto tickets but whatever — siobhan (@siobhan_mearon) January 25, 2017

I've never won money on the #EuroMillions



I've never even got 1 number!



It's like they discriminate against people who don't buy tickets — Jake Pickford (@jakepickford) January 25, 2017

But at least we can laugh about it.

I hope Paul Murphy or Richard Boyd-Barrett won the #Euromillions. We'd find out how much they believe in the redistribution of wealth then. — An Spailpín Fánach (@anspailpin) January 24, 2017