The best online reactions to Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl half-time show

For millions of fans, the Super Bowl isn’t about the football - it’s about the halftime show.

Lady Gaga had the honour of performing this year to play a medley of hits including Poker Face, Telephone, Born This Way and Million Reasons.

Social media loved it.

The show began in patriotic style with Gaga singing a few bars of the national anthem followed by Woody Guthrie’s This Land Is Your Land at the very top of the stadium - only to jump off into the middle of the pitch.

Ok that Jump was everything #LadyGaga — nydia ® (@l1ghteyez) February 6, 2017

The performance has seen Lady Gaga’s music skyrocket back into the charts.

Within minutes, Lady Gaga has taken over iTunes following her breathtaking performance at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/A0GslDVqsG — Shady Music Facts (@TheFactsOfShade) February 6, 2017

She also made sure to give a special shout out for her parents.

Despite announcing that there wasn’t going to be any special guests, people were disappointed not to see Beyonce make a surprise appearance when Gaga played Telephone.

Literally the only thing that would have made that performance better was Beyoncé coming in during telephone #ladygaga — 👏🏾.mp3 (@AlicionaMy) February 6, 2017

Who else was ready for a pregnant Beyonce to hop on stage during telephone. #ladygaga #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/MF0rln0NEc — Aba H. (@Aba_KH) February 6, 2017

But overall people loved it, and like everything else in the last few months, The Simpsons had already predicted Gaga would be a hit.