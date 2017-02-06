The best online reactions to Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl half-time show
For millions of fans, the Super Bowl isn’t about the football - it’s about the halftime show.
Lady Gaga had the honour of performing this year to play a medley of hits including Poker Face, Telephone, Born This Way and Million Reasons.
Social media loved it.
I could watch the Lady Gaga halftime performance over and over! #nailedit #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime #drones #justdance #goosebumps— Michelle Hansen (@Mishka_78) February 6, 2017
Who won the super bowl this year?— Mason Levi (@iAmMasonLevi) February 6, 2017
Gaga. #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime #ladygaga #HalfTimeShow
Oh my GOD. WoW! #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl #ladygaga #SB51 pic.twitter.com/4o65zSgqRv— John Brain (@thejohnbrain) February 6, 2017
I am not a huge fan but #ladygaga was amazing at #SuperBowl #LadyGagaHalfTimeShow #Gaga #SuperBowl2017 #millionreasons— J Lawin (@julesrlavin) February 6, 2017
The show began in patriotic style with Gaga singing a few bars of the national anthem followed by Woody Guthrie’s This Land Is Your Land at the very top of the stadium - only to jump off into the middle of the pitch.
Iconic jump #pepsihalftime #SuperBowl #ladygaga pic.twitter.com/N8dzdEkiLu— JB Design Studio (@jb_designstudio) February 6, 2017
Ok that Jump was everything #LadyGaga— nydia ® (@l1ghteyez) February 6, 2017
The performance has seen Lady Gaga’s music skyrocket back into the charts.
Within minutes, Lady Gaga has taken over iTunes following her breathtaking performance at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/A0GslDVqsG— Shady Music Facts (@TheFactsOfShade) February 6, 2017
She also made sure to give a special shout out for her parents.
"Hey dad! Hi mom!"— Lisa Stabile (@LisaStabile36) February 6, 2017
Lady Gaga is adorable! 😍 #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/gz1S53RhsE
Despite announcing that there wasn’t going to be any special guests, people were disappointed not to see Beyonce make a surprise appearance when Gaga played Telephone.
Literally the only thing that would have made that performance better was Beyoncé coming in during telephone #ladygaga— 👏🏾.mp3 (@AlicionaMy) February 6, 2017
Who else was ready for a pregnant Beyonce to hop on stage during telephone. #ladygaga #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/MF0rln0NEc— Aba H. (@Aba_KH) February 6, 2017
But overall people loved it, and like everything else in the last few months, The Simpsons had already predicted Gaga would be a hit.
How do the Simpson see into the future? #LadyGaga #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/7i7sYjdMkc— Stop Trump 🍷 (@StopTrump2020) February 6, 2017
