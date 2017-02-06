The best online reactions to Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl half-time show

For millions of fans, the Super Bowl isn’t about the football - it’s about the halftime show.

Lady Gaga had the honour of performing this year to play a medley of hits including Poker Face, Telephone, Born This Way and Million Reasons.

Social media loved it.

The show began in patriotic style with Gaga singing a few bars of the national anthem followed by Woody Guthrie’s This Land Is Your Land at the very top of the stadium - only to jump off into the middle of the pitch.

The performance has seen Lady Gaga’s music skyrocket back into the charts.

She also made sure to give a special shout out for her parents.

Despite announcing that there wasn’t going to be any special guests, people were disappointed not to see Beyonce make a surprise appearance when Gaga played Telephone.

But overall people loved it, and like everything else in the last few months, The Simpsons had already predicted Gaga would be a hit.
By Steve Neville

