The best and brightest from LGBT Pride marches across the globe

It’s LGBT Pride month and marches are being held across the world to celebrate the lesbian, gay bisexual and transgender community.

Pride marches are wonderfully colourful affairs. These pictures might explain a little further…

Dublin

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar attends the Dublin LGBTQ Pride Festival
(Laura Hutton/PA)

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was at the parade.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrives at the Dublin march
(Laura Hutton/PA)

Varadkar, 38, became the nation’s first gay Taoiseach and youngest leader when he was elected earlier this month.

Aside from the new leader, the Dublin crowd was filled with some interesting characters

Members of the parade
(Laura Hutton/PA)

A man in Dublin
(Laura Hutton/PA)

Belgrade

People dance during the gay pride parade in Belgrade
(Darko Vojinovic/AP)

The Serbians were out in force with rainbow flags and colourful outfits aplenty.

Pride in Belgrade
(Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Naples and Milan

Pride in Naples
(Ciro Fusco/AP)

The Italians were also out in their thousands with a load of supporters marching through the streets in Naples.

Naples
(Ciro Fusco/AP)

In Milan marchers wore bands around their wrists reading words including “discrimination” and “arrogance”.

Milan Pride
(Flavio Lo Scalzo/AP)

A strong and clear message.
