The beautiful story behind this stunning photo of the Blasket Islands

With weather like this, there is no denying that Ireland is one of the most beautiful countries in the world.

And to prove this, over the last few days social media has been flooded with pictures of our nation looking its finest.

Like this breathtaking photo of the view of the Blasket Islands, mainly The Great Blasket, The Sleeping Giant (Inis Tuaisceart) and Tearaght (commonly mistaken for Skellig Island) from Dhún Chaoin in Co. Kerry.

The photo was posted to Reddit by Cathal Mistéal and with it a beautiful story of why the photo means so much to him.

“My kind, gregarious and deeply cherished mother (Peigí Mistéal) passed away one month ago. Her plot now faces her beloved Blasket Islands,” he wrote.

“In the picture, sitting near her grave is my pregnant wife. My mom was very excited about our new addition, however, cruelly she will never meet her. Miss you so much Nainí x”

Touching.

Thanks for sharing, Cathal.