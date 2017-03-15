The BBC interview kid just stole her Dad's limelight again

After she epicly stormed her Dad’s BBC interview with her hippity-hoppity walk, four-year-old Marion has become an overnight internet legend - and she doesn’t even know it.

Now, be prepared to fall even more in love with her.

The family held a press conference with the Korean press on Wednesday and the little legend stole the show, again.

Dressed in a trench coat and pink glasses, she sat there sucking on a lollipop like a boss.

It’s safe to say, the internet have reacted accordingly.

By Anna O'Donoghue

