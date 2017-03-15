The BBC interview kid just stole her Dad's limelight again

After she epicly stormed her Dad’s BBC interview with her hippity-hoppity walk, four-year-old Marion has become an overnight internet legend - and she doesn’t even know it.

Now, be prepared to fall even more in love with her.

The family held a press conference with the Korean press on Wednesday and the little legend stole the show, again.

Dressed in a trench coat and pink glasses, she sat there sucking on a lollipop like a boss.

It’s safe to say, the internet have reacted accordingly.

BBC kid should be the next Doctor Who imo pic.twitter.com/tNA3mPqU5f — Elena Cresci (@elenacresci) March 15, 2017

Everyone love the BBC kid's fashion sense. No surprise. Korean kids crush the fashion game on the daily. pic.twitter.com/n8HzFlApot — Gene Park (@GenePark) March 15, 2017

BBC interview kid has just been cast as Commissioner Gordon in the new Batman movie. pic.twitter.com/mM2aYgMOGM — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) March 15, 2017

If she isn't President of Earth by the time I'm 80, I'll be bitterly disappointed. pic.twitter.com/f5qEfaaPT7 — David Llewellyn (@TheDaiLlew) March 15, 2017

All hail BBC interview kid. She is a bonafide star. She knows it and the internet... https://t.co/Syugfi8sRx by #mashable via @c0nvey pic.twitter.com/zDyDCEzrGX — seeSAW (@stefwerbie) March 15, 2017