The BBC have put together a ‘things not to say to Irish people’ video and it’s gas

By Anna O'Donoghue

You’ve all been there, you’re sitting in a bar ‘out foreign’ and before you know it at least four people have approached you to say, “thirty three and third” or something gas about potatoes.

These are the same people who presume that you’ll definitely be able to handle your drink or those who go into a state of shock when you tell them that you don’t drink.

To celebrate this, BBC Three put together a compilation of the most annoying stereotypes Irish people living in England face and to be sure, to be sure, they nailed it.

They even treaded on the dreaded question, “Isn’t Ireland in the UK?”

Bualadh bos, lads.