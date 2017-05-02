The bathroom was where the real party happened at last night’s Met Gala

Kylie Jenner has given Ellen DeGeneres' 2014 Oscar selfie a run for her money with this star-studded selfie at this year’s Met Gala.

The reality star broke the no selfie rule to post the snap in the unisex bathroom on Instagram late last night.

Captioning the post, ‘annual bathroom selfie’ it features some famous faces such as her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well as P Diddy, Paris Jackson, Brie Larson and Lily Aldridge.

The bathroom snaps didn’t end there, apparently that’s where most of the night’s banter was had as it doubled as the smoking area.

