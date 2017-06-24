The awkward reason why the World Taekwondo Federation has changed its name

Back to Discover Home

Ever since the World Taekwondo Federation was founded in 1973, it has used the acronym “WTF” at its events and promotions.

But thanks to the digital age and the good old internet, WTF doesn’t feel like an attractive acronym anymore.

Concerned about the “negative connotations”, the organisation has decided to change its name to World Taekwondo to reflect the body’s “commitment to evolving and adapting to remain relevant with today’s modern audiences”.

“We know that in such a competitive world, we must always evolve and adapt to stay relevant and appeal to young and modern audiences,” said World Taekwondo president Chungwon Choue.

“In the digital age, the acronym of our federation has developed negative connotations unrelated to our organisation and so it was important that we rebranded to better engage with our fans.”

But you have to admit, WT doesn’t sound as catchy…

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Discover & Share this The Late Show With Stephen Colbert GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Acronym, Taekwondo, World Taekwondo Federation, WTF, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover