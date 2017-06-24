The awkward reason why the World Taekwondo Federation has changed its name

Ever since the World Taekwondo Federation was founded in 1973, it has used the acronym “WTF” at its events and promotions.

But thanks to the digital age and the good old internet, WTF doesn’t feel like an attractive acronym anymore.

The acronym for Taekwondo's governing body is WTF. — Sarah Kurchak (@fodderfigure) August 18, 2016

The acronym for the World Taekwondo Federation is WTF. #TrueStories #WTF — Elizabeth Shim (@GlobalAsianista) June 23, 2017

Reminder that the World Taekwondo Federation's acronym is exactly what you think it is. — Natollie (@Natollie) August 10, 2016

Concerned about the “negative connotations”, the organisation has decided to change its name to World Taekwondo to reflect the body’s “commitment to evolving and adapting to remain relevant with today’s modern audiences”.

“We know that in such a competitive world, we must always evolve and adapt to stay relevant and appeal to young and modern audiences,” said World Taekwondo president Chungwon Choue.

The World Taekwondo Federation has changed its name.. because of the "negative connotations" assoc with its acronym: 👉WTF👈 😂 — Holly Hamilton (@HollyHNews) June 24, 2017

Apparently the gov body of taekwondo dropped "federation" in "World Taekwondo Federation" because people made fun of the 3-letter acronym? — Chris Hughes (@cbhhughes21) June 23, 2017

“In the digital age, the acronym of our federation has developed negative connotations unrelated to our organisation and so it was important that we rebranded to better engage with our fans.”

But you have to admit, WT doesn’t sound as catchy…