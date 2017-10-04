The awkward moment when Pierce Brosnan was asked what it's like to be a British icon

By Anna O'Donoghue

How many times do we have to go through this?

Saoirse Ronan is Irish.

Liam Neeson is Irish.

Pierce Brosnan is also Irish.

And if we think we’re sick and tired of repeating ourselves, can you imagine being the stars themselves?

Earlier this week, Pierce Brosnan appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and had to correct the host not once, but twice.

Colbert began by saying: “I understand you grew up in a small town in Northern Ireland.”

In which Brosnan replied, “Southern Ireland, I grew up on the banks of the River Boyne in County Meath. 60 miles from Dublin".

But that’s ok, we’ll forgive him for that.

It was when he went on to ask him how it felt to be a “British icon” we found ourselves biting our lip.

After an obvious awkward laugh by Brosnan, Colbert clarified that he was referring to his accent.

Catch the moment at 3:07: