The awkward moment when one American band mix up Ireland and England during 3Arena gig

Cowboys hats at the ready as American country bonza, Country to Country hit’s Dublin’s 3Arena this weekend.

Over the three day festival, headliners such include Brad Paisley, Chris Young and Darius Rucker will take to the stage.

Last night saw the highly anticipated Zac Brown Band wow the crowds - with a giant Union Jack flag.

Spot it? Subtle, we know.

Whoops.

H/T: LovinDublin.ie
By Anna O'Donoghue

