The awkward moment when a love triangle gets exposed on the Macra na Feirme Facebook page

We’ve all done it, accidentally liked that photo of your ex’s new partner or share that post you really shouldn’t have.

But it’s nothing like what happened last night on the Macra na Feirme Facebook page.

It all began with a innocent status that confused the nation.

Awkward we know, but it gets better - a lot better.

He then goes on to ask her is she going to be at the Macra dance later before telling the whole world that he went off with her cousin Ciara.

“if you are at the dance later on I can explain everything, i would never have gone off with ciara if id known she was ur cousin, she really should have said that to me at the start”

The scandal!

And then he goes balming Ciara.

And has the cheek to ask for his Nathan Carter C.D back before telling her he’s got a new shirt for the dance.

The creatur then offers her dad some bales of hay for Christmas, asks her to the cinema and promises to clean out his berlingo.

“i spoke to my dad and he said if ur dad needs round bales to get him over the Christmas he can have some of ours, on way to d dance are you going”

“if ur not out tonite maybe we can go cinema on Friday, I asked da and he said i can have a loan of d berlingo for d night”

“i will get d berlingo cleaned out not like last time”

All breaks loose when she’s not at the disco and the slow set comes on.

“r u not comin out hun d slow set is coming up idont want to be on my own if they play our song”

Before finally giving up.

“feel like ive been texting myself all nite laura, so sad.”

”sorry u didn’t come to d dance maybe I will see u at mass on Sunday”

Although don’t worry, since the drama upfloded Macra has released a statement on the page to explain that the stunt was to raise awareness of the hundreds of accidents on Irish farms every year caused by carelessness.