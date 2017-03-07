The awkward mistake on Donald Trump’s St Patrick’s Day hat

Donald Trump has made an attempt to join the rest of the world in celebrating the greatest day of the year, Paddy’s Day.

The US president has given his famous “Make America Great Again” an Irish makeover but there is one awkward mistake.

Did you spot it?

Of course you did, we didn’t spend 12 years at schooling drawing shamrocks for nothing.

The cap seems to display a four-leaf clover on the back, instead of our famous emblem.

"Capture the luck of the Irish with this Make America Great Again Hat. While supplies last! Order by March 13th to ensure delivery by St. Patrick's Day,” the product reads on Trump’s official website.

If interested, the hat will set you back $50 (€47).
By Anna O'Donoghue

