The author who promised to eat his book if Corbyn won more seats has just done that very thing live on TV

Remember when Matthew Goodwin tweeted that he’d eat his own book if Jeremy Corbyn polled 38% in the general election?

I'm saying this out loud. I do not believe that Labour, under Jeremy Corbyn, will poll 38%. I will happily eat my new Brexit book if they do — Matthew Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) May 27, 2017

Well since Corbyn managed to secure 40% of the national vote, Goodwin, co-author of Brexit: Why Britain voted to leave the European Union, just kept his promise by embarking on that very task on Sky News.

He tweeted a few hours earlier that the public had “won” and that he would in fact be tucking into his book live on air.

Ok. You win. I will be eating my book on Sky News at 4.30pm. — Matthew Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) June 10, 2017

After a taking part in a discussion about the election and what it means for Brexit, Goodwin reminded the audience his book was available at all good book stores, then tore out a page and tucked in.

(Screengrab/Sky News)



Unfortunately, it seems he may not have been planning to eat the whole thing.

After being asked if the paper was ‘strong and stable or weak and wobbly’ he responded: “It’s a hardback, there are lots of chemicals.”

Tasty.